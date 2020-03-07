Aston Villa boss shares good news about £50m star

The Aston Villa midfielder is on the comeback trail it seems.

It looks like John McGinn will be in contention to feature for Aston Villa next week.

The 25-year-old midfielder hasn't kicked a ball for Villa since December 21 due to injury.

Aston Villa are 19th in the Premier League table and two points adrift of safety, meaning that Dean Smith desperately needs his best players available.

But the good news is that the Scotland international is on the mend.

Smith has revealed to the Villans' official website that McGinn is back in light training and could be in contention to face Chelsea next Saturday.

He said: "He’s nearer. We haven’t had him in contact (training) yet but he’s been involved in possession sessions and some shape work as well. He is certainly getting to where we want him to be and he feels really good, which is the important thing. He’ll be pushing me for Chelsea, that’s for sure.”

This is a big, big boost and it comes at a great time.

Well, the Aston Villa manager will have wanted McGinn available a lot sooner, but that's gone now and all he can do is ensure he's back for the run-in, which could be massive.

This is a player with a £50 million valuation [The Sun] and one who could play a big, big role in helping the West Midlands club escape the relegation zone. If he can score against Arsenal and Tottenham, which he has done, then McGinn can score against most other Premier League sides.