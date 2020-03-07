Arteta says player dumped by Emery has Arsenal future, but there’s a condition

Henrikh Mkhitaryan left Arsenal for AS Roma on a loan deal last summer.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told Goal.com that Henrikh Mkhitaryan does have a future at the club.

However, Arteta has said that the former Manchester United attacking midfielder needs to be more consistent.

Arteta told Goal.com about Mkhitaryan: “I always liked him. He is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best, he needs to do it consistently and that's what we need to assess. It's a possibility that we have and will consider.”

Arsenal loan exit

Mkhitaryan, who can also operate as a winger, joined Italian club Roma on a season-long loan deal from the Gunners in the summer of 2019 when Unai Emery was in charge of the North London club.

The 31-year-old criticised Emery for not playing him in the right position to FourFourTwo in November 2019, and said earlier this season that he joined Roma as he felt that they would appreciate him more than the Gunners, as quoted in Goal.com.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mkhitaryan has made eight starts and five substitute appearances in Serie A for Roma so far this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process.

The Armenia international attacking midfielder, who has had injury problems this season, has also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Italian club this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.