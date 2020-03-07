Arsenal fans react to Pablo Mari debut on Twitter

The big Spaniard made his Premier League bow in Arsenal's win over West Ham United today.

It took a while but Pablo Mari finally made his Premier League debut for Arsenal this afternoon.

The Gunners welcomed West Ham United to the Emirates and Mikel Arteta named the Flamengo-owned defender in his first XI for the first time in a league outing.

Mari, who joined Arsenal on a half-season loan in January, started at centre-back alongside David Luiz and had a solid performance overall.

There was one or two hairy moments, but he looks an excellent, ball-playing central defender and aerially the 6'4 Spaniard definitely has his uses too.

Here's how Arsenal fans reacted to Mari's league debut on Twitter:

Mari is kinda good isn' he? — Alēx (@AIex_afc) March 7, 2020

Bring Mari off as well, poor performance. — #AFC_TH (@AFCThai) March 7, 2020

Pablo Mari’s passing is really crisp. He is going to be a regular fixture in the Arteta team imo. #afc — Sanket (@SanketGooner) March 7, 2020

For someone who's 6'4 Mari looks incredibly soft — Agenda King (@AFCBenji) March 7, 2020

Mari looks solid. — 666️ (@666_AFC) March 7, 2020

I already love Pablo Mari — Sakalicious (@SakaliciousAFC) March 7, 2020

First half thoughts- Pablo Mari on the ball is first class, Dani Ceballos has been very good, ozil has been involved. Aubameyang and Nketiah have been quiet. I hope we come out better in the second half. #COYG #AFC #ARSWHU #Arteta — AFCalfie (@AHFutTrading) March 7, 2020

Wow Mari won the ball. MOTM performance for me so sept on, won’t get any recognition but he was my man of the match #AFC — your father (@Wunyeezus) March 7, 2020

One positive is that Mari passes the ball quickly.We need that from our cb's — JAY B AFC (@jayjames4) March 7, 2020

Pablo Mari is looking like a worth while investment so far in the limited minutes we have seen of him.



Very calm & composed on the ball. Good passing range that is David Luiz-esque.



Excellent aerial presence as well.



£4m well spent. Excited to see more. pic.twitter.com/Q7hfh0HGLA — ²⁰ (@ArsenalHQ20) March 7, 2020

Pablo Mari master class incoming.. — Jack Left Without Sharing (@jackwontshare4) March 7, 2020

Patience with Mari folks..it is his 1st premier league game and his long range passing is accurate..he should not be a scape goat just for the sake — lemmy (@lameck__w) March 7, 2020

It sounds ridiculous but some Arsenal supporters might feel a bit sorry for Shkodran Mustafi.

The Germany international hasn't been hugely clumsy in recent weeks which, by his standards, represents progress, but Arteta clearly prefers Mari at the moment.

The good news is that Arsenal finally have a bit of depth in regards to centre-back options and although they're not exceptional options, it does give Arteta a bit of variety and that can't be a bad thing.