£80m rival sends 3-word message to player after Everton decision

Subhankar Mondal
Manchester United central defender Harry Maguire and Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin were teammates at Sheffield United.

Manchester United central defender Harry Maguire has congratulated Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Twitter on signing a new contract with Everton.

As announced on Everton’s official website, Calvert-Lewin has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal that will see him stay at Goodison Park until June 2025.

The 22-year-old forward has taken to Twitter to express his delight at committing his future to the Toffees, and United central defender Maguire has responded to his post.

 

The 27-year-old England international - who joined United from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £80 million - was teammates with Calvert-Lewin at Sheffield United.

Stats

Calvert-Lewin has made 21 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, Maguire has made 28 appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees so far this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

