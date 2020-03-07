£20m star sends 5-word plea to Liverpool fans on Instagram

Liverpool have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

Jordan Henderson has called on Liverpool fans to 'bring the noise' at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds have had a dreadful last six days.

First, Liverpool got thumped 3-0 at Watford for their first Premier League defeat of the season, ending a 44-game unbeaten run in that competition.

And Jurgen Klopp's side were then eliminated from the FA Cup by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in midweek.

Overall, the Premier League champions elect, who still have a 22-point cushion, have lost three of their last four games across all competitions, having also got beaten away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

And the club's captain Henderson, who has missed the last two domestic defeats and will sit out today's visit of Bournemouth, has urged Liverpool supporters to make it difficult for the Cherries.

View this post on Instagram Bring the noise tomorrow Reds! #YNWA A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Mar 6, 2020 at 9:32am PST

It's a bit early to start hitting the panic button because Liverpool could lose several more league games this season and still wind up winning the title, such is their advantage.

But they welcome Atletico to Anfield next week and Klopp's side could do with a morale boost ahead of that one.

Yes, they overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to Barcelona last season, so overturning a 1-0 defeat by Atleti shouldn't be more difficult, but their form is concerning and the players will feel a bit better about the second leg if they thump Eddie Howe's side tomorrow.