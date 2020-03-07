Quick links

£20m star sends 5-word plea to Liverpool fans on Instagram

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool looks on during a press conference at Anfield on April 23, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jordan Henderson of FC Liverpool gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano...

Jordan Henderson has called on Liverpool fans to 'bring the noise' at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds have had a dreadful last six days.

First, Liverpool got thumped 3-0 at Watford for their first Premier League defeat of the season, ending a 44-game unbeaten run in that competition.

And Jurgen Klopp's side were then eliminated from the FA Cup by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in midweek.

 

Overall, the Premier League champions elect, who still have a 22-point cushion, have lost three of their last four games across all competitions, having also got beaten away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

And the club's captain Henderson, who has missed the last two domestic defeats and will sit out today's visit of Bournemouth, has urged Liverpool supporters to make it difficult for the Cherries.

 
 
 
Bring the noise tomorrow Reds! #YNWA

It's a bit early to start hitting the panic button because Liverpool could lose several more league games this season and still wind up winning the title, such is their advantage.

But they welcome Atletico to Anfield next week and Klopp's side could do with a morale boost ahead of that one.

Yes, they overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to Barcelona last season, so overturning a 1-0 defeat by Atleti shouldn't be more difficult, but their form is concerning and the players will feel a bit better about the second leg if they thump Eddie Howe's side tomorrow.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

