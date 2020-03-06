Quick links

‘Not many laughing’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to rival’s latest heroics

Odion Ighalo of Manchester United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-3 during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride Park on March 5,...
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted Odion Ighalo before he moved to Manchester United.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Odion Ighalo for Manchester United against Derby County.

Ighalo was in action for United in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Championship club Derby away from home at the Pride Park Stadium on Thursday evening.

The 30-year-old Nigerian striker scored in the 41st minute and then on 70 minutes to help the Red Devils to a 3-0 win.

 

Ighalo joined United on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The former Watford striker has scored one goal in two Europa League games for the Red Devils and has played 59 minutes in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham were interested in signing Ighalo in January, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 11:05pm, Friday, January 31, 2020) (click here to read more).

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min injured at the moment and Troy Parrott very inexperienced, Spurs could have done with a striker such as Ighalo, as some Tottenham fans have pointed out on Twitter below.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

