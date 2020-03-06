‘Not many laughing’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to rival’s latest heroics

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted Odion Ighalo before he moved to Manchester United.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Odion Ighalo for Manchester United against Derby County.

Ighalo was in action for United in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Championship club Derby away from home at the Pride Park Stadium on Thursday evening.

The 30-year-old Nigerian striker scored in the 41st minute and then on 70 minutes to help the Red Devils to a 3-0 win.

Ighalo joined United on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The former Watford striker has scored one goal in two Europa League games for the Red Devils and has played 59 minutes in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham were interested in signing Ighalo in January, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 11:05pm, Friday, January 31, 2020) (click here to read more).

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min injured at the moment and Troy Parrott very inexperienced, Spurs could have done with a striker such as Ighalo, as some Tottenham fans have pointed out on Twitter below.

Ighalo scores again! We somehow could not locate a centre forward. Levy has at times worked wonders but I'm afraid Utd have shown us how it's done in a winter window. — Mr Grimsdale (@RickiMarsh) March 5, 2020

So..... Manchester Utd January signing Ighalo scores 2 goals tonight. But don’t worry, Daniel Levy says we don’t need a striker.Had enough of this clown now. #Levyout #ENICOut — Robert Warren (@robbery1882) March 5, 2020

To think some Spurs fans didn’t want Ighalo on loan, ok it’s Club Brugge and Derby blah blah, but he’s a natural finisher and knows where the goal is, he would of made a difference simple as — Steven Roberts (@steroberts_1985) March 5, 2020

Not many laughing at United signing Ighalo now. Proven scorer at premier league and fa cup level. That’s why United signed him. So they could try and win trophies and get top 4. Spurs? Nah. Didn’t bother. Levy knows best. — Matt Jarvis (@LWOSaecoys) March 5, 2020

It’s infuriating watching united pick up Ighalo mid season and him doing well while we’re stuck with Lucas’ pashun and desiyah until the summer — Chadli_Fan (@SpursNoContext) March 5, 2020

I see Ighalo scored a couple tonight , but remember , who can you buy in January , especially when you main striker gets injured and you only have 31 days to look ‍♂️ #ENICOut #thfc #coys — james powell (@jamespowell363) March 5, 2020

Ighalo is actually a good player for United pic.twitter.com/raR8Lr4XAQ — Jack (@darjackTHFC) March 5, 2020

Remember all those who mocked Man United for signing Ighalo? You still laughing?



I wish we had another striker at spurs.#coys @SpursOfficial #thfc — towfael islam (@toaf12) March 5, 2020