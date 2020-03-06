Hulu: Where is Devs filmed? Filming locations move beyond San Francisco setting

It ventures into wild territory, but where is Devs filmed?

One name and audiences were already sold...

Obviously, we're referring to the increasingly hailed Alex Garland.

As a writer, he became well known back in 2002 after he penned the script for Danny Boyle's game-changing zombie effort 28 Days Later. In 2007, he'd go on to work with Boyle again on the divisive Sunshine and then wrote 2010's Never Let Me Go and the cult superhero hit Dredd.

However, he later emerged as a director to treasure with his feature debut Ex Machina in 2014, and to prove it wasn't just beginners luck, he followed it up with the mind-blowing Annihilation, which stands mighty proud as one of the most imaginative and ambitious sci-fi films of recent memory.

After that, hopes were absurdly high for his next project Devs, which saw him make the leap from features to TV.

Navigating the genre most familiar to him, he returned with an all-star cast telling the sinister tale of a computer engineer who believes the company she works for is behind her partner's disappearance.

Where is Devs filmed?

Devs is set in San Francisco, and considering how important it is to the story, it would've been strange not to film some of it there...

So, firstly it's worth noting that the series contains a number of shots laced throughout of various San Francisco locations, presenting audiences with iconic city landmarks to help reinforce the setting. These include Golden Gate Bridge, Lombard Street, Market Street and more.

However, as highlighted by The Cinemaholic, a significant amount didn't actually shoot there.

A lot of narrative unravels at the fictional Amaya headquarters in San Francisco, but the interiors weren't actually shot there and, as for the exterior, you're looking at the University of California Santa Cruz campus, located at 1156 High Street.

Those familiar with the place will identify such campus spots as the McHenry Library, Quarry Plaza and Science Hill.

Interestingly, the same source includes that the library was rewarded with $35,000 to channel into services for their participation.

As for other US locations, it also filmed over at Westminster College, Pennsylvania.

Quite alarmed by what DEVS did to UC Santa Cruz's library during the production of the show. They never took down the girl. She just roams campus during school hours now, occasionally tossing stressed sophomores into her mouth...a troubling development imho pic.twitter.com/kDJ7JqojOR — Bryan Miller (@bmiller808) January 9, 2020

Devs filming locations

That's not all though...

It filmed in the UK too! You may not notice any obvious landmarks or so forth, and that's because the team headed over to film on a range of sound stages in both Manchester and London.

With an inventive series like this, you're always going to rely on sets - for Devs to work, they had to be good.

The Cinemaholic notes that the construction of the sets featured across the series took an estimated fifteen weeks to complete, but it was worth it for the curious appearance of the lab and beyond, beckoning audiences into an intriguing future landscape.

Over on IMDb, they also determine Cathedral Quarries in Lake District, Cumbria, England as a spot, as well as Alpine Lake Dam in Marin County, California.

