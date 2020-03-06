Quick links

Vertonghen suggests Mourinho's not been able to find solution to Pochettino problem at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side have failed to win any of their last four matches.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has admitted to the Daily Express that Jose Mourinho hasn’t been able to solve his side’s defensive issues.

Spurs were once again unable to keep a clean sheet on Wednesday evening, as they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Norwich City.

Tottenham attempted to sit back on their lead against Norwich, but a goalkeeping error from Michel Vorm allowed Josip Drmic to poke home.

Spurs have looked vulnerable defensively all season, with Vertonghen admitting that he felt the Lilywhites were too open even under Mauricio Pochettino.

 

And the Belgian centre-back admits that he doesn’t believe that a solution has been found for Tottenham’s defensive issues.

“We want to do better - we are disappointed,” Vertonghen said.

“It is a fact that we don’t keep enough clean sheets, that we concede too many goals.

“It’s not just now, the last week - it’s since the start of the season, even more than a year ago that we started to concede too many goals.

“It is a problem we need to solve.”

manager Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 4, 2020 in London,...

Vertonghen’s decline is one of the reasons why Tottenham have struggled at the back this term.

The experienced defender has only been a fringe player this term, as he has shown signs of age.

Vertonghen actually put in a good display for Tottenham against Norwich at left-back, and he scored Mourinho’s side’s goal in the contest, but he was unable to stop his side from crashing out.

Tottenham have conceded 39 goals so far in the Premier League this season, which is the joint-most of any side in the top half.

And unless Mourinho can finally find a way to stop Tottenham letting in goals so regularly it is difficult to see them breaking into the Champions League qualification spots.

