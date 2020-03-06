Quick links

'Unique': Premier League boss wishes he had a player like Liverpool star

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans hold scarves ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool take on Eddie Howe's Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League clash at Anfield - how Jurgen Klopp has missed Jordan Henderson.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the FA Community Shield fixture between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 4, 2019 in London, England.

Eddie Howe has admitted he is a huge fan of Liverpool’s ‘unique’ skipper Jordan Henderson, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Liverpool.

It is no coincidence that Jurgen Klopp’s winning machine appears to have malfunctioned without its central cog.

Perennially underrated everywhere except within the walls of Anfield, Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games with injury and the Kings of Europe have lost two of those – 2-0 against Chelsea in the FA Cup and that 3-0 trouncing at Watford.

Fortunately for Howe and relegation-threatened Bournemouth, Klopp has already confirmed that the former Sunderland ace will not return to action against The Cherries tomorrow (Liverpool Echo).

 

“I think his leadership qualities are second to none," said Howe, who might think his hopes of a stunning result at the home of the champions-elect have been handed a big boost by Henderson’s absence.

"I think you can see - and I'm only an outsider looking in - a definite passion inside of him, leadership qualities that every team needs.

"So I think that's standout quality of his and I think his versatility as well, he's played deeper, he's played higher for Liverpool and I think they're important qualities because he has a unique ability to create and score goals as well."

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in...

Howe adds that Bournemouth would benefit from having a player with Henderson’s mix of leadership skills and technical ability in the centre of the park, with the South Coast club often looking more than a little vulnerable through the middle in recent months.

"It's certainly something we've been focusing on throughout the last couple of seasons in terms of our voice on the pitch - having leaders that can change games whether you're losing or whether you're winning."

Klopp, meanwhile, will be praying that the horrendously out-of-form Fabinho can step up at last without his usual sparring partner, days after being humiliated by Chelsea’s will-o-wisp teen Billy Gilmour at Anfield.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

