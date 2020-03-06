'This is what we want’: Some Rangers fans react to official statement

Quick links

Leon King has committed his future to Glasgow Rangers.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Leon King signing a contract with the Gers.

As announced on Rangers’ official website today, King has put pen to paper on a professional contract with the Ibrox club.

The 16-year-old defender has committed his future to the Gers until May 2022, and he will hope to break into the first team in the coming years.

There was a lot of interest in the youngster, but the highly rated and talented defender has made his decision to stay at Rangers.

 

According to The Daily Record, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all were interested in the 16-year-old.

The same publication has also claimed of interest from Liverpool in the teenage central defender, with the Reds having scouted him in recent weeks.

While it is hard to see the teenager get a chance in the Rangers first team right now, he could get opportunities in the coming years, perhaps even next season.

Some Rangers fans are delighted with the Gers handing King a professional contract, as shown in some posts on Twitter below.

