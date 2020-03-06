'This is what we want’: Some Rangers fans react to official statement

Leon King has committed his future to Glasgow Rangers.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Leon King signing a contract with the Gers.

As announced on Rangers’ official website today, King has put pen to paper on a professional contract with the Ibrox club.

The 16-year-old defender has committed his future to the Gers until May 2022, and he will hope to break into the first team in the coming years.

There was a lot of interest in the youngster, but the highly rated and talented defender has made his decision to stay at Rangers.

According to The Daily Record, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all were interested in the 16-year-old.

The same publication has also claimed of interest from Liverpool in the teenage central defender, with the Reds having scouted him in recent weeks.

While it is hard to see the teenager get a chance in the Rangers first team right now, he could get opportunities in the coming years, perhaps even next season.

Some Rangers fans are delighted with the Gers handing King a professional contract, as shown in some posts on Twitter below.

Brilliant news — Harrison Crowe (@harricrowe) March 6, 2020

Best news all week — Jamie Milne (@Jamie_Milne_03) March 6, 2020

Brilliant news , well done to you Leon and of course all the team that got this done — cdenger (@stephen78699262) March 6, 2020

Now give him a chance ⚪ — Brian Urquhart (@Brurfc1981) March 6, 2020

Promote him immediately — Ben X (@LESZNV3BEN) March 6, 2020

Hopefully now the season is all but over some of these young lad can get some game time. — Barry Holt (@theholtster) March 6, 2020

Make no mistake about this. This kid has everything to be top drawer. He could quite easily have taken the same decision as billy but this has a huge amount to do with Gerrard and the desire of the club to get back to the top ⚪ — @studge6 (@studge6) March 6, 2020

He’s the new Ferguson imo (in terms of quality and having an impact on the team) — Nathan (@nathanj3001) March 6, 2020

good to see we're growing our own talent — kaden (@RngrsKaden) March 6, 2020

This is what we want, a team of rangers fans that understands what it means to wear that strip. Great news — Dave (@Nimsay1872) March 6, 2020

Good we’ll get a nice fee for him in a couple of years, because we certainly won’t play him. — Ibrox Chat (@IbroxChat) March 6, 2020

This is brilliant news. What a player this young man is going to be — Kamaradona (@FredMorelos1) March 6, 2020