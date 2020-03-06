Tam McManus says Rangers player ‘definitely’ leaving Ibrox this summer

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is an important player for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Tam McManus has said on PLZ Soccer that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos wants to leave Ibrox in the summer transfer window.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, thinks that Morelos has not looked the same player after the mid-season winter break.

The Scotsman believes that the 23-year-old Colombia international striker has “downed tools” and is going to leave Rangers for sure at the end of the season.

Morelos had to issue an apology this week after returning late from an authorised trip to Colombia, as reported by The Daily Record.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: "Personally I think Morelos has chucked it. I think he's chucked it now. I just think he's downed tools. I think he's downed tools since the break.

"He's not looked the same player. I think he's looked a little bit heavy. He's got nowhere near the amount of goals he should be getting, he's obviously turned up late.

"I think he's got a transfer in his head. I think something has been organised and I think he'll be away. I think he's definitely going to be leaving, I think it's a done deal."

Important player for Rangers

Morelos has been at Rangers since 2017 and has established himself as an important player for the Gers.

The Colombian is the first-choice striker at Rangers, and the 23-year-old will be an important player for Gerrard’s team for the rest of the season.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, as the Gers aim to catch bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the league table.