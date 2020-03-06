Takumi Minamino shares what he really wants Liverpool fans to do

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is yet to make a big impact at Anfield after joining in January.

Takumi Minamino has asked Liverpool fans to really support their side at Anfield tomorrow, on the club’s official website.

Liverpool have lost three of their last four matches, which has caused frustration to form around Anfield for the first time this season.

The Reds have looked invincible for large parts of the season, but they have come unstuck more recently.

Minamino has urged Liverpool fans to stick with the side ahead of their game against Bournemouth tomorrow though, as he feels the squad could feed off the positivity from the crowd.

"Support from the fans always gives us positive energy. In order to overcome this difficult situation, their support really is huge,” the January signing admitted.

"This good atmosphere would be a huge help for us. Support at Anfield is always encouraging players.

"In order to overcome this difficult situation, this energy from the support will be very important.”

Minamino looks likely to start on the substitutes’ bench tomorrow, as he has only made a limited impact at Liverpool so far.

The former Red Bull Salzburg man is yet to show his best form on Merseyside, and is still looking for his first goal or assist.

Minamino started in Liverpool’s last game against Chelsea in the FA Cup, but was unable to stop his side from falling to a 2-0 defeat.

Despite their recent slump in form, if the Reds win tomorrow they will move 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.