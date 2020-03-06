Striker compared to Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to join Arsenal

Ollie Watkins, who is reportedly on West Ham United and Newcastle United’s radar, wants a move to Arsenal.

Brentford star Ollie Watkins has told SportsGazette that he dreams of playing for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old forward has said that he wants to turn out for the Gunners in the future.

Watkins told SportsGazette: “Yeah, the dream. That’s the dream to play for Arsenal one day. But you know, it's a long shot."

Stats

Watkins has been on the books of Brentford since 2017 and has been superb for the Bees over the years.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided three assists in 36 Championship games for the Bees so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the league, while in 2017-18, he scored 10 goals and provided four assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Blow for West Ham United and Newcastle United

Watkins saying that he dreams of playing for Arsenal will come as a blow for West Ham United and Newcastle United.

According to The Sun, West Ham want to sign the striker in the summer transfer window, while The Chronicle has claimed that Newcastle are monitoring him.

Comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo

Brentford manager Thomas Frank compared Watkins to Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season.

Frank told The Wandsworth Times in August 2019: “It's a big comparison so I don't want to go down that route but, in a way, I've mentioned it now.

“He's like a Ronaldo-type, that he can play as a nine or he can play to the side, or he can play as a 10, but because he's so versatile he has abilities you can benefit off in all positions.”