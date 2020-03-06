Steve Evans points out one 'incredible' thing Sunderland have done this season

Phil Parkinson's Black Cats have lost twice to League One rivals Gillingham this season - can they take revenge at the Stadium of Light?

Steve Evans has paid tribute to Sunderland’s ‘incredible’ home record ahead of Gillingham’s daunting trip to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, speaking to the Gills’ official website.

The Black Cats have lost two of nine their lives at the hand of a Kent-based club this season.

A matter of weeks after Gillingham knocked Sunderland out of the FA Cup, the club’s first round one exit in almost a century, Phil Parkinson’s side then suffered another 1-0 defeat at Priestfield.

So the title-chasing Wearsiders will be desperate to take a measure of revenge tomorrow on home soil.

Only three teams in the third tier have picked up more points in front of their own supporters than Sunderland, a point Evans was keen to point out before the game.

“Sunderland have been incredible at home. Playing against them at the Stadium of Light gives you a real buzz,” says the former Leeds United and Rotherham boss.

“We will take good support; it will be a tough afternoon but we have a nice mixture of experience and youth. We will do our very best.”

Sunderland’s remarkable resurgence under the previously under-fire Parkinson has one of England’s sleeping giants within touching distance of top spot, though their momentum has been checked by a run of one point in their last two games.

The Black Cats were fortunate to claim a point against Fleetwood and lost to top-of-the-table Coventry City last time out.