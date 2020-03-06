Quick links

Steve Bruce eyes new deals for 2 Newcastle players out of contract in June

Javier Manquillo and Federico Fernandez are out of contract at Newcastle United at the end of the season.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has told The Chronicle that he hopes to have new contracts for Javier Manquillo and Federico Fernandez sorted.

Right-back Manquillo has been on the books of Newcastle since 2017 and is out of contract at the Premier League club at the end of the season.

Central defender Fernandez joined the Magpies in 2018 and is out of contract at the Magpies in the summer of 2020 as well.

 

Newcastle have announced new contracts for Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey this morning, and Bruce has named two more players he wants new deals for.

Bruce told The Chronicle: "We're hoping that we can sit down. I think Fede has an option anyway for another year. He's been terrific.

Going strong

Newcastle are having a successful season, and although the football the team are playing could be better, they are getting results.

The Magpies have progressed to the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup, and they could also finish in the top half of the Premier League table this campaign.

Bruce’s side are five points above the relegation zone, but they are also five points behind 10th-placed Arsenal.

It promises to be quite a good campaign for Newcastle.

