SkySports pundit has warning for one West Ham United player

West Ham United will face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Charlie Nicholas has warned West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski on Skysports.com that he will be very busy against Arsenal this weekend.

West Ham will take on Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Former Arsenal forward Nicholas believes that it was be a busy day for West Ham goalkeeper Fabianski, who was on the books of the Gunners from 2007 until 2014.

Nicholas wrote on Skysports.com: “West Ham will be a handful and Michail Antonio seems the best solution for them at present with his pace and power, but I still feel there's a vulnerability about their defence. I think it's going to be a busy day for Lukasz Fabianski back at his old club.”

Winning at Arsenal

West Ham will head into the London derby this weekend on the back of a much-needed win against Southampton at the London Stadium in the league.

David Moyes’s side are still very much in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, but the victory over the Saints must have boosted their confidence.

Arsenal are doing well at the moment, but the Gunners are defensively vulnerable, and the Hammers’ attacking players should take advantage of them and force their London rivals on their backfoot right from the start.