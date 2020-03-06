Quick links

Sky Sports pundit names five players with 'really strong Arsenal futures'

Sam Preston
Reiss Nelson of Arsenal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.
Charlie Nicholas names five Arsenal youngers who should form part of the club's long-term future.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal kicks the ball during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.

Former Arsenal player Charlie Nicholas has picked out five current young Gunners he feels will have really strong futures at the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nicholas made the prediction in the wake of the 2-0 FA Cup win over Portsmouth on Monday night, where Mikel Arteta put his faith in youth.

 

He said: "There's been slow improvement for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and I like his authority. 

I'm excited about the progress of the youngsters, and for the first time in a while I feel there's a genuine hope for those coming through. Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all have really strong Arsenal futures."

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal takes on Ross McCrorie of Portsmouth during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth,...

It looked at the start of the season that Arsenal's young players had the potential to be one of the campaign's brightest spots and so it has proved.

Nelson has struggled with injury but provided a reminder of his quality on Monday, while Saka and Martinelli have been nothing short of revelations.

Willock has continued his progression and now just needs to find a consistent role in the side, while Nketiah has made a mockery of his lack of gametime at Leeds by hitting the ground running upon his return.

Arteta seems keen to give young players their opportunity and those five genuinely have the chance to become a part of the long-term future of the club.

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.

