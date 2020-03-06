Sky Sports pundit names five players with 'really strong Arsenal futures'

Charlie Nicholas names five Arsenal youngers who should form part of the club's long-term future.





Former Arsenal player Charlie Nicholas has picked out five current young Gunners he feels will have really strong futures at the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nicholas made the prediction in the wake of the 2-0 FA Cup win over Portsmouth on Monday night, where Mikel Arteta put his faith in youth.

He said: "There's been slow improvement for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and I like his authority.

I'm excited about the progress of the youngsters, and for the first time in a while I feel there's a genuine hope for those coming through. Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all have really strong Arsenal futures."





It looked at the start of the season that Arsenal's young players had the potential to be one of the campaign's brightest spots and so it has proved.

Nelson has struggled with injury but provided a reminder of his quality on Monday, while Saka and Martinelli have been nothing short of revelations.

Willock has continued his progression and now just needs to find a consistent role in the side, while Nketiah has made a mockery of his lack of gametime at Leeds by hitting the ground running upon his return.

Arteta seems keen to give young players their opportunity and those five genuinely have the chance to become a part of the long-term future of the club.



