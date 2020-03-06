Trent Alexander-Arnold explains copying Kylian Mbappe's celebration

The Englishman brought in a wave of excitement among Liverpool fans when he imitated the PSG superstar.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke to the BBC about his celebration after scoring against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The 21-year-old has been of the best players in the Premier League this season. Alexander-Arnold has assisted 14 times in all competitions this term which is simply brilliant considering that he is a defender.

The Englishman has scored just twice in the league this season but his celebration after his goal against Leicester City excited Liverpool fans.

Alexander-Arnold did the folding-the-arms celebration which was popularized in world football by PSG's Kylian Mbappe. Was it just another celebration or is that a hint about the future? Trent explains.

"Mbappe's celebration! It's something I do with my mates... we joke around. Obviously I don't score too much, and I was saying for ages that I'd do it when I next scored, and I think it was about three or four months between my two goals, so I'd been planning it for a while!"

Liverpool's right side of Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah has caused some serious damage to almost all the teams in the Premier League since the start of last season but one can only imagine how much more devasting Liverpool's attack will be if Mbappe joins the club.

The French World Cup winner has 30 goals and 17 assists to his name already this season and he is the same age as Alexander-Arnold.

There is little doubt that he will be the best player in the world very soon but can he come to Anfield? Liverpool fans can dream.