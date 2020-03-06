Everton boss Ancelotti calls Mason Holgate 'a complete defender'

Holgate has been one of Everton's best players this season.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the club's official website about Mason Holgate and why he will be a top defender very soon.

The 23-year-old recently signed a new contract at the club which will keep him at Goodison Park till the summer of 2025. That is a brilliant piece of business by the Toffees considering how well he has performed this term.

Carlo Ancelotti certainly seems to believe in his abilities and if his words are anything to go by, he was the driving force behind Holgate's new contract.

"I did not know Mason before I came here and I was surprised by him. He showed in this period a lot of quality defensively, he is really focused in his defensive work. He has the quality to be at the top as a defender."

"He is fast, strong physically and good with his head. He is a complete defender. He is really young and wants to improve. He has made no mistakes in the games, nothing serious. “If he retains his focus, he can go to the top. I think he is going to have a fantastic career,” he said.

Holgate played just twice in Everton's first nine games in the Premier League this season. The Englishman has since started all but one game and has been brilliant for the Toffees.

With his future now secured, Ancelotti can focus on improving Holgate's game and helping him reach his full potential. The youngster's versatility will also help the Italian in the long run and together, they can achieve something special at Goodison Park in the coming years.

Everton have dropped to 11th place after failing to win their last two games. However, the positive difference in the performance is visible for everyone to see and with a little luck, they might easily find themselves in the top-seven by the end of the season.