Seaman shares what he's heard about Arteta's training at Arsenal

Arsenal have climbed up to 10th place in the Premier League table under Mikel Arteta.

David Seaman has told Goal that he has heard that Arsenal players are loving Mikel Arteta’s training sessions.

Arteta has sparked a big improvement at Arsenal since taking over from Unai Emery, with the Gunners starting to look a real contender to take a top five spot.

Arsenal have have only lost once in 2020 in all competitions, with Arteta’s side looking very well drilled.

The Gunners have improved massively in defence, and still are managing to carry an attacking threat.

And Seaman has heard that Arsenal’s players are taking well to Arteta’s methods on the training ground.

“[Arteta] can’t get players in now. He will try to revitalise them, but he’s coaching them now,” Seaman said.

“It’s not like you can go in and change it overnight. He needs a lot of time to coach and he will do that.

“I like him as a manager, I like what he says and, from what I’ve heard on the training ground, it’s really good as well.

“I think it’s going to be a bit of a longer process than what a lot of people thought.

“In the summer, or at the end of the season when the transfer window opens, it’s going to be a big test for Arsenal as to who comes in and who goes out.”

Arteta’s coaching ability has already been clear at Arsenal, with the Spaniard keen to promote his side’s youngsters.

The likes of Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson have both shown clear signs of improvement under Arteta so far.

Arsenal are now stationed in 10th place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against West Ham United at the weekend.