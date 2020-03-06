Castlevania: Saint Germain voice actor is an English screen legend!

Saint Germain has arrived in Castlevania and the voice actor will likely prove familiar.

When approaching adaptation, hopes are always going to be high.

There's the pressure to impress and entice those who are new to the property, but also, there's the importance of winning over existing fans.

Fortunately, even Castlevania's biggest admirers couldn't have envisioned the TV series turning out as well as this.

The thrilling animated series is based on the Konami video games of the same name, bringing characters to the screen who already hold a special place in the hearts of many. It first soared onto screens back in 2017 and it was abundantly clear rather quickly that this was how it should've been done.

It was actually intended to be a feature film at first but it struggled to come to fruition for years, but honestly, seeing it developed as an episodic tale makes us glad that didn't work out.

Season 3 has recently made its way to Netflix, with plenty of surprises, we might add...

ENTER THE 'NDRANGHETA: ZeroZeroZero newcomer impresses

Castlevania: Saint Germain voice actor

The Saint Germain voice actor in Castlevania is none other than Bill Nighy.

Season 3 ushers in the return of many great performers we've grown familiar with, all once again exercising their vocal talents in reprised roles.

However, one of the best things about the new batch of episodes is the newcomers they've managed to get aboard, with the likes of Jason Isaacs coming aboard as The Judge. He's well known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, and his presence on Castelavania has been embraced wholeheartedly, as has Bill's.

The 70-year-old English actor nails it as Saint Germain, an enigmatic and mysterious travelling magician.

Here, the character is very loosely adapted from the 2005 PlayStation 2 game Castlevania: Curse of Darkness. It's interesting what they do with him, and with Bill Nighy boasting one of the best voices in the industry, he's brilliantly bought to life.

BRIGHT FUTURE! The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed

Bill Nighy: Movies & TV

For those who aren't too familiar with his work, it's worth highlighting some of the many outstanding projects he's been part of across his career.

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens back in an episode of the 1976 TV series Softly Softly: Task Force (he played Albert Blake).

Since then, there has been a wealth of amazing roles in such films as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (Minister Rufus Scrimgeour), Valkyrie (General Friedrich Olbricht), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (Davy Jones), Hot Fuzz (Met Chief Inspector), Shaun of the Dead (Philip), Love Actually (Billy Mack) and Underworld (Viktor).

That's just the tip of the iceberg - in total, he's credited to a whopping 147 projects!

LAUGHS ON THE BEACH! Where was Sandylands filmed?

Bill Nighy attends the "Minamata" press conference during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 21, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

Fans react to Bill Nighy in Castlevania

Considering how much love there is for the actor, it's hardly surprising that the casting decision has been met with both surprise and excitement from audiences.

Come on... it's Bill Nighy!

Check out a selection of tweets:

me watching castlevania s3: *heavy breathing* is th. is that b. is that bill nighy — (@babydemigirl) March 6, 2020

bill nighy and jason isaacs in castlevania? the TALENT — scum vullage (@doubledemonfang) March 6, 2020

They got Bill Nighy to be a voice actor on Castlevania wtf — Micah ♋ (@mr_lme_) March 5, 2020

Yay the third season of Castlevania is up on Netflix, watching first episode... wait is that a Bill Nighy I hear? Oh it is! Cool. pic.twitter.com/i4mKeJKeF0 — Robee Shepherd (@RobeeShepherd) March 5, 2020

BILL NIGHY IN CASTLEVANIA AAAAAA — Katie @ 5.2 spoilers (@Setsugekkas) March 6, 2020

SEE ALSO: Fans already want Castlevania s4

In other news, is Murder 24/7 finished?