Robbie Savage suggests a big club for Aston Villa midfielder and Wolves striker

Jack Grealish and Raul Jimenez are important players for Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Robbie Savage has suggested that Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez are good enough for Manchester United, as quoted in The Express.

The former Birmingham City and Derby County midfielder, who failed to break into the United first team, has named Grealish and Jimenez among two players that the Red Devils should sign in the summer transfer window in order to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Express quotes Savage as saying: “Koulibaly, a very good signing he would be. If you’ve got [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, [Harry] Maguire, Koulibaly, [Luke] Shaw, that’s good. Keep [Paul] Pogba, I would.

"You’ve then got Scott McTominay, Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. Sancho, Rashford and then Grealish as a No.10 and Jimenez from Wolves.”

Jack Grealish future

With Villa in danger of getting relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season, there is a chance that Grealish could leave in the summer transfer window.

Given how good the 24-year-old attacking midfielder is, it is hard to see him playing in the Championship next season.

Even if the Villans stay in the top flight of English football, a big offer for Grealish could be too tempting.

Raul Jimenez future

Wolves are going places, with the Wanderers in the last-16 stage of the Europa League and also in the running for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

There is no pressure on Wolves to sell players, and Jimenez may not be willing to switch clubs in the summer if his team find themselves in the Champions League next season.

True, United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, but they are going thought a rebuilding phase, while Wolves do look like the finished article at the moment.