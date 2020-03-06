Quick links

Rio Ferdinand tweets about Jack Grealish's Villa future

Sam Preston
Ferdinand doesn't see Grealish turning down Manchester United.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter to disagree with a phone-in caller to TalkSport who felt Jack Grealish would turn down a move to Old Trafford.

The caller referenced the size of Aston Villa, Grealish's boyhood club. and said that United needed to set more realistic targets, speaking as a fan of the club.

 

Ferdinand was not having any of it and took aim at that point of view, indicating he doesn't see a scenario where Grealish says no to United.

 

 

At Villa, Grealish is the talisman, everything runs through him and that has given him plenty of opportunities to showcase himself despite the fact the club is struggling.

If Villa are relegated, or Grealish still finds himself outside the England squad for this month's matches, then that would likely make him consider his future, based on whether he can achieve all he wants to do at Villa Park.

If they remain a Premier League team, he may well stay at the club he loves so much and where he is adored by the fans; it's not as ridiculous as Ferdinand makes it out.

United have a historic draw but they are still in a state of flux and Bruno Fernandes is the only signing they've made in years who has actually looked the part.

Players with more experience than Grealish have been dragged down by United's mediocrity and the Englishman may bare that in mind come the summer. Ferdinand's extreme confidence may be misplaced. 

