Rio Ferdinand picks his favourite Arsenal youngster

Rio Ferdinand has told BT Sport, during their FA Cup coverage, that Gabriel Martinelli is his favourite of Arsenal’s current crop of exciting youngsters.

Mikel Arteta has been keen to promote Arsenal’s brightest prospects since taking charge, with the Gunners reaping the rewards.

The likes of Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson have all impressed for Arsenal at stages this season.

And Ferdinand feels that while Martinelli is the best prospect the Gunners have, Joe Willock is another player with a massive future.

“The young kids there, Saka is 18 years old! Martinelli is a stand out for me,” Ferdinand enthused. “Reiss Nelson, who has been on loan, Joe Willock I think has a huge future too.”

Martinelli has had such an impressive first season at Arsenal, where he has forced his way into the Gunners starting line-up on regular occasions.

The Brazilian arrived in the summer as a rather unknown prospect, but he has quickly turned into one of the most exciting young talents in England.

Martinelli has scored 10 goals for Arsenal across all competitions, and looks a massive talent.

Willock, meanwhile, has had a quieter campaign but Arteta has still shown a willingness to play him.

The 20-year-old has played 32 times for Arsenal across all competitions and his exposure to regular action should benefit his development in the future.