Rio Ferdinand picks his favourite Arsenal youngster

John Verrall
Rio Ferdinand of BT Sport looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been keen to promote his side's best young talents.

Rio Ferdinand looks on before the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on January 31, 2018 in London, England.

Rio Ferdinand has told BT Sport, during their FA Cup coverage, that Gabriel Martinelli is his favourite of Arsenal’s current crop of exciting youngsters.

Mikel Arteta has been keen to promote Arsenal’s brightest prospects since taking charge, with the Gunners reaping the rewards.

The likes of Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson have all impressed for Arsenal at stages this season.

And Ferdinand feels that while Martinelli is the best prospect the Gunners have, Joe Willock is another player with a massive future.

 

“The young kids there, Saka is 18 years old! Martinelli is a stand out for me,” Ferdinand enthused. “Reiss Nelson, who has been on loan, Joe Willock I think has a huge future too.”

Martinelli has had such an impressive first season at Arsenal, where he has forced his way into the Gunners starting line-up on regular occasions.

The Brazilian arrived in the summer as a rather unknown prospect, but he has quickly turned into one of the most exciting young talents in England.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United...

Martinelli has scored 10 goals for Arsenal across all competitions, and looks a massive talent.

Willock, meanwhile, has had a quieter campaign but Arteta has still shown a willingness to play him.

The 20-year-old has played 32 times for Arsenal across all competitions and his exposure to regular action should benefit his development in the future.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

