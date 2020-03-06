Rio Ferdinand makes 'honest' claim about Liverpool, after their recent slump

Premier League leaders Liverpool have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions.

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that people have overreacted to Liverpool’s recent slump, when speaking to BT Sport during their live FA Cup coverage last night.

Liverpool have lost three of their last four matches, as they have endured their rockiest patch of form all season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have gone out of the FA Cup and their Champions League hopes are now dangling by a thread, as they were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of their tie.

However, Ferdinand insists that if he was a Liverpool fan he would not be unduly concerned.

“In the space of a week they could be down to winning just one trophy. It would be a big difference to what was on the horizon, that’s why people have overreacted,” Ferdinand said.

“It has been a bad week, but if you’re a Liverpool fan I’ve got to be honest, I don’t think you’re that bothered.”

Liverpool may not have managed to go the whole season unbeaten, but they are still cruising towards their first ever Premier League title.

Klopp’s side are 22 points clear at the top of the standings, which means any criticism directed at them for their recent slump simply cannot be too strong.

Liverpool have been nothing short of remarkable so far this season, and a mini-blip in form is far from the end of the world for the Reds.

That being said, Liverpool will want to return to winning ways sooner rather than later, with their next match coming against Bournemouth tomorrow.