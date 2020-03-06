Report suggests Chelsea could help Crystal Palace's pursuit of 12-goal, 15-assist star

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace reportedly want to sign Bundesliga star Filip Kostic - but he's a reported target for Serie A giants Inter Milan too.

Crystal Palace could be left hoping for a favour from a very unlikely source as The Eagles look to pluck Filip Kostic from the Bundesliga this summer.

After all, it seems that the future of a jet-heeled Eintracht Frankfurt star is tied to that of one Marcos Alonso. And, should one of the Premier League’s most unpredictable performers swap Stamford Bridge for the San Siro once the 2019/20 campaign comes to an end, Palace might soon have one of the most influential wingers in Europe on their books.

According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has made his former £24 million Chelsea signing priority number one ahead of the summer transfer window. Kostic, meanwhile, is a viable back-up option, a 'Plan B' if you will, for a club dreaming of ending Juventus’s dominance over the Italian football landscape.

Kostic is far from the obvious solution for an Inter side lacking a bit of star quality at left-back but the statistics underline why a 27-year-old Serb has one of Europe’s biggest clubs chasing his signature.

12 goals and 15 assists is a remarkable return for a Frankfurt side who lost Luka Jovic, Ante Rebic and Sebastien Haller in 2019 after all.

The Sun (23 February, page 63) reports that Kostic is a £10 million target for Crystal Palace but, with all due respect to Roy Hodgson’s side, mid-table mediocrity in the Premier League doesn’t feel quite as glamorous as parading the Serie A title around the streets of Milan.

So Palace will be praying that Chelsea, with Alonso’s future beyond this season very much up in the air, give them a helping hand by cashing in on an inconsistent Spaniard.