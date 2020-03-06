Report: Serie A teenager has been on trial at Tottenham and Arsenal

Premier League clubs Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Watford are all reportedly looking at Parma's Kevin Andrei Ciuboratu.

Romanian left-back Kevin Andrei Ciuboratu could be on his way to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Watford all interested, according to Mondo Primavera.

Italian giants Parma have given the footballing world Gianluigi Buffon, Giuseppe Rossi and even a once-peerless playmaker by the name of Carlo Ancelotti. And it seems that the Serie A outfit have another potential star on their hands.

Ciuboratu may be just a teenager but he already has four clubs from England keeping a very close eye on his development.

Reports from the continent state that the Romania youth international has been training with Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Watford as he weighs up a move to the Premier League.

So far, however, there has been nothing agreed with any of the four clubs to take him away from Parma, due to ‘problems related to membership’. But it seems that the 1999 UEFA Cup winners are already up against it as they look to keep Ciuboratu at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

It is no secret that Watford are looking for a new left-back, potentially to replace 35-year-old Jose Holebas, though Ciuboratu is probably a little too young to immediately challenge for a first-term berth under Nigel Pearson.

In North London, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac, Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon mean Tottenham and Arsenal are well stocked on the left-hand side at present.