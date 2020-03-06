Quick links

Report: Player who loves Mourinho turns down contract offer amid rumours Spurs want him

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager of Spurs reacts during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04, 2020 in London, England.
Chelsea winger Willian has worked with Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho before, and is reportedly on the Lilywhites radar.

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (C) gestures to Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian as he comes off during the English FA Cup quarter final football match between...

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Willian has turned down a two-year deal at Chelsea, according to UOL Esporte in Brazil.

The London Evening Standard say that Tottenham want Willian, who has just months remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

And reports in Brazil suggest that a move to Spurs could well be a possibility.

 

Willian is said to be ‘counting down’ to leaving Chelsea, after his rejection of their current contract offer.

Willian wants a three-year deal to stay with the Blues, but Chelsea have not offered him another beyond a two-year stay as yet.

Reunion?

A move to Spurs may well appeal to Willian, largely due to Mourinho.

The pair have linked up at Chelsea before, and have an excellent relationship.

Indeed, when speaking about Mourinho before, Willian told ESPN: “Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends.”

Willian of Chelsea in action during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Tottenham have been long standing admirers of Willian, and almost signed him before he went to Chelsea.

At the age of 31, there may be fears that he is past his best now.

But Willian could offer Spurs experience in the final third, and his record of four goals and four assists in 27 Premier League appearances this term prove that he can still have an impact at the top level.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

