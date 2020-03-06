Report: Player who loves Mourinho turns down contract offer amid rumours Spurs want him

Chelsea winger Willian has worked with Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho before, and is reportedly on the Lilywhites radar.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Willian has turned down a two-year deal at Chelsea, according to UOL Esporte in Brazil.

The London Evening Standard say that Tottenham want Willian, who has just months remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

And reports in Brazil suggest that a move to Spurs could well be a possibility.

Willian is said to be ‘counting down’ to leaving Chelsea, after his rejection of their current contract offer.

Willian wants a three-year deal to stay with the Blues, but Chelsea have not offered him another beyond a two-year stay as yet.

Reunion?

A move to Spurs may well appeal to Willian, largely due to Mourinho.

The pair have linked up at Chelsea before, and have an excellent relationship.

Indeed, when speaking about Mourinho before, Willian told ESPN: “Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends.”

Tottenham have been long standing admirers of Willian, and almost signed him before he went to Chelsea.

At the age of 31, there may be fears that he is past his best now.

But Willian could offer Spurs experience in the final third, and his record of four goals and four assists in 27 Premier League appearances this term prove that he can still have an impact at the top level.