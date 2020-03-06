Report: Liverpool get major fitness boost, midfielder is available to play tomorrow

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is set to come back into Jurgen Klopp's squad tomorrow against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mirror, Naby Keita has come through training at Liverpool and is now fit to play at the weekend.

There had been fears that Keita would miss out on featuring for Liverpool once again, after he picked up a hip injury last week.

The Guinean has been absent from Liverpool’s last two matches, but seems to have shaken off the issue now.

That is a major boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are short of midfield options currently.

With Jordan Henderson out injured, Keita looked his obvious replacement, but the 25-year-old has been unable to nail down his spot in the Reds starting line-up.

Keita, on his two most recent starts, hasn’t performed to the top of his game - and his injury has come at a bad time.

Keita could well start for Liverpool at the weekend though, as his creativity would benefit the Reds right now.

Liverpool have looked out of sorts in recent weeks and have lost three of their last four matches.

But they will be looking to bounce back against Bournemouth tomorrow, and get back to winning ways once again.