Report: Everton really want £30m star who Thierry Henry really rates

Premier League side Everton are said to be frequent visitors to Celtic, as they watch Odsonne Edouard.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are very keen on Odsonne Edouard, who continues to impress at Celtic.

Edouard has enjoyed a brilliant season in Scotland, where he has banged in 26 goals in 44 appearances, and put himself on Everton’s radar.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are said to be frequent visitors to Parkhead, as they keep tabs on the French striker’s progress.

Celtic are believed to be determined to keep Edouard, but doing so could be difficult, as Everton could be prepared to spend big.

The Bhoys reportedly want over £30 million for the striker, but Everton have proven paying such fees is no problem to them over recent years, with the likes of Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson both coming in for bigger money than that.

Edouard would be a really exciting addition to Everton’s squad, and could make them an even bigger attacking threat.

Since Ancelotti has come in he has played with two strikers, with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both impressing.

Edouard’s arrival would give Everton real strength in depth up top though.

And Theirry Henry’s words on the striker should help convince Everton fans that Edouard could make the step up to the Premier League.

"I spoke to Henry at the Liverpool vs Leicester City game and he really rates Edouard,” Ally McCoist told talkSPORT in January (22nd, 9:00am).

"He was saying in France in particular (Edouard is admired) and he personally really, really thinks he's got a chance of going right to the top."