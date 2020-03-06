Quick links

Report: Everton in talks over £30m player offered to Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Angers' French defender Romain Thomas (R) fights for the ball against Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes (C) during the French L1 Football match between Angers SCO and...
Everton target Gabriel was offered to Tottenham Hotspur in January, according to a report.

Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes (L) fights for the ball with Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele during the French League Cup semifinal football match between...

According to The Independent, Everton are interested in Gabriel, who was offered to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Arsenal have been interested in the Lille central defender, who was offered to their bitter North London rivals Tottenham in January.

Several clubs from the Premier League are reported to have maintained interest in the 22-year-old, but the Toffees are in talks.

 

The report has claimed that the Merseyside outfit are having talks with the youngster’s representatives.

It has also been stated that Lille will sell Gabriel in the summer transfer window for £25 million to £30 million.

Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes (R) fights for the ball with Montpellier's French forward Gaetan Laborde during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC (LOSC)...

Stats

Gabriel joined Lille from Brazilian side Avia in 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Independent to be worth £1.5 million.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has made 22 starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The central defender has also played six times in the Champions League for Lille this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Gabriel made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for Lille, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Gabriel dos Santos of Lille in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

