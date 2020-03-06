Report: £15m ace open to free Celtic deal, Rodgers once called him 'absolutely sensational'

Celtic are being linked with winger Jordon Ibe again.

According to The Scottish Sun, Bournemouth won't be extending Jordon Ibe's contract – and he's open to joining Celtic on a free transfer.

The Cherries paid up a huge £15million fee to sign Ibe from Liverpool in 2016, believing that he would be able to fulfil his potential on the South Coast.

Sadly, that just hasn't happened, and Ibe has managed just five goals in 92 games for Bournemouth, and has played just 48 minutes of league action this season.

With Ibe's deal expiring this summer, it's now claimed that Bournemouth will let him go – and Celtic may be a potential destination for him this summer.

Neil Lennon is claimed to be a real admirer of Ibe, and attempted to bring him to Parkhead last summer, ultimately failing with his ambitious move.

It's now believed that Ibe is actually open to joining Celtic, and the Bhoys can approach him about a pre-contract agreement immediately if they wish, with ibe inside the final six months of his deal.

The 24-year-old has lost his way, but may be able to rekindle his career with Celtic, much like Scott Sinclair did when he made the move to Parkhead in 2016.

Ibe had one big fan at Liverpool in former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, as he called Ibe 'absolutely sensational' in 2015, but he has never been able to fulfil his promise.

Maybe matching Rodgers' move from the Premier League to Celtic will help, and Lennon seems to have his best chance of signing him yet given Bournemouth's plans to offload him.