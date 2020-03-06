Quick links

'Remarkable': Bruce raves about £20m star Newcastle reportedly wanted to sign in 2018

Newcastle United will travel to St Mary's for a crucial Premier League clash against Southampton tomorrow - could Danny Ings come back to haunt them?

Steve Bruce believes Newcastle United will have to be at their defensive best against Southampton tomorrow with Danny Ings in the midst of a ‘remarkable’ season at St Mary’s, in quotes reported by the Evening Express.

Imagine, for a second, that The Magpies had a centre-forward with Ings’ predatory instincts at their disposal.

With 15 goals in 28 Premier League games, and 18 in all competitions, the former Liverpool man continues to thrive while Joelinton fails, almost single-handedly dragging Southampton away from the relegation zone.

And, just to add insult to injury, Newcastle had targeted Ings before Southampton snapped him up in the summer of 2018 on an initial loan deal which became permanent for £20 million one year on (The Chronicle).

 

It almost goes without saying, with Joelinton still without a goal since August, that Bruce would give a limb or two to have a striker like Ings leading the line in black and white.

“(Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang’s the top goalscorer, is he, with 17 in the Premier League? And then you’ve got Danny Ings in a team that’s been in the bottom half of the division. It’s a quite remarkable tally, so fair play to him,” Bruce said.

“He’s playing right at the height of his talent, so we’ll have to guard against him that’s for sure.

“When you look with 10 games to go, what is it, Aubameyang 17, is it? Aguero 16? These are superstars, and then you’ve got somebody like Danny, who has had a remarkable season.”

Southampton are one place and two points above Newcastle in the Premier League table and there is a real chance that whoever loses at St Mary’s, if indeed there is a loser, will be looking nervously over their shoulder at the drop zone.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

