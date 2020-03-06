Premier League manager speaks about Eric Dier incident

Sean Dyche gave his take on the Eric Dier situation and shared his own experiences.





Burnley manager Sean Dyche is preparing his side to face Tottenham this weekend, who were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Norwich in midweek.

That match was followed by an incident where Eric Dier entered the stands and Dyche said, via the Daily Mail, he has been pushed far by comments from the crowd this season.

Dyche said: "Everyone has a moment when enough is enough. I don't know the details but if you think logically for a player to feel the need or urge to do that then it must have been something serious. A player has decided that enough is enough.

'I have had it twice this year, only twice in a long time, and I am pretty thick-skinned. Twice this season I have thought it was too much and I have said to the person, 'that is enough now' when it has gone too far. There are children in the stands as well. This was two grown men and I thought 'whoa, hang on a minute'. It is only two moments I have had."





Dyche is stood on the touchline all game and it's not difficult to imagine some supporters sat behind the dugout and giving him all manner of stick.

As Dyche says, he's got a thick skin and perhaps his stereotype as a persona as a hard man means people line up to take a pop at him more.

But what his word show is that what Dier experienced is not an isolated experience - we all know players get abused at football matches - but it's not just the England international who has been pushed too far.

Obviously Dyche was able to keep his cool and make his point in a different way. But something must be done about the abuse players are expected to take without responding.



