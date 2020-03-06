Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX: What Shiny Pokémon can you get in Rescue Team DX?

A list of all the Shiny Pokémon you can get in the newly released Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is now available on the Nintendo Switch after having only been announced back in January. Most agree that it's a sweet and charming remake, so it's something Pokémon fans should enjoy. However, although a remake, it does include some new features plus chances to capture an assortment of Shiny Pokémon to be a part of your rescue team.

In addition to Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, fans of the Japanese mega seller also have DLC for Sword and Shield to anticipate. Meanwhile, purely Nintendo Switch fans have Animal Crossing New Horizons to look forward to and the good news is that it comes out in just two weeks time.

With Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX being a more than serviceable remake for you to enjoy before the launch of Sword and Shield's first drop of DLC in June, below you'll discover all the Shiny Pokémon that can be added to your rescue team.

What Shiny Pokémon are included in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX?

Some of the Shiny Pokémon included in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX are Butterfree, Electrode, and Exeggcute.

You can also get Shiny versions of the likes of Ditto and Hoothoot in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

Below you'll find the full list of Shiny Pokémon courtesy of Serebii:

Aipom

Altaria

Ambipom

Ampharos

Azumarill

Butterfree

Corsola

Ditto

Dragonite

Electrode

Espeon

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Gyarados (Male)

Hoothoot

Lickilicky

Magikarp (Male)

Metagross

Ninetales

Noctowl

Rapidash

Shuckle

Spinda

Starmie

Sudowoodo

Wobbuffet

Zangoose

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is available on Nintendo Switch only.