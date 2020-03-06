Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX: All Wonder Mail codes and how to redeem

A list of the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail codes shared so far and how to redeem them.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is now available to play on the Nintendo Switch despite having only been announced back in January. This remake features plenty of new features, but it also encompasses old features including the return of Wonder Mail. Here you'll discover a bunch of codes that have been shared so far, as well as how to redeem them.
Nintendo's remake has received largely positive reviews despite there being some complaints that the original games were simply average. There's a lot you can do and bag in this dungeon-crawler that allows you to live your dream of becoming a Pokémon, and the Wonder Mail codes are an added way of bagging items.
Below you'll find an assortment of the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX Wonder Mail codes.
-
How to redeem Wonder Mail codes in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX
You must simply proceed to the Wonder Mail section of the menu to redeem serial codes in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.
Once you've done that, all you need to do then is input the eight-digit codes comprising of numbers and letters to get a reward.
Know in advance that codes can only be redeemed once per account.
All Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX Wonder Mail codes
Below you'll find a list of all the Wonder Mail codes that have been shared so far for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.
8QXR93P5
-
40x Geo Pebble
-
40x Gravelerock
-
20x Golden Fossil
92JMR48W
- Smoochum's special request
XT498SP7
-
2x Power Drink
-
2x Accuracy Drink
-
2x PP-Up Drink
25QQTSCR
-
1x Power Band
-
1x Defense Scarf
-
1x Gold Ribbon
0R7910P7
-
2x Life Seed
-
2x Carbos
3R62CR63
-
5x Rawst Berry
-
5x Chesto Berry
-
2x Tiny Reviver Seed
H6W7K262
- 2x DX Gummi
XMK95K49
-
DX Gummi
-
Rainbow Gummi
R13R6XY0
- Thunderbolt
XNY8PK40
- Brutal Swing
QXW5MMN1
-
3x Rare Quality Orb
-
3x Inviting Orb
-
1x Wigglytuff Orb
PFXQPCN3
- Bulldoze
P5R9411S
- Flamethrower
90P7CQP9
- Shadow Ball
N0R7K93R
- Energy Ball
W95R91XT
- Smart Strike
JR4113QS
- Waterfall
XMK5JQQM
- Ice Beam
78SH6463
- Focus Blast
991Y5K47
- Mareep's Special Request
-
All of these codes come courtesy of Game8.
