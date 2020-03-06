Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX: All Wonder Mail codes and how to redeem

A list of the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail codes shared so far and how to redeem them.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is now available to play on the Nintendo Switch despite having only been announced back in January. This remake features plenty of new features, but it also encompasses old features including the return of Wonder Mail. Here you'll discover a bunch of codes that have been shared so far, as well as how to redeem them.

Nintendo's remake has received largely positive reviews despite there being some complaints that the original games were simply average. There's a lot you can do and bag in this dungeon-crawler that allows you to live your dream of becoming a Pokémon, and the Wonder Mail codes are an added way of bagging items.

Below you'll find an assortment of the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX Wonder Mail codes.

How to redeem Wonder Mail codes in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX

You must simply proceed to the Wonder Mail section of the menu to redeem serial codes in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

Once you've done that, all you need to do then is input the eight-digit codes comprising of numbers and letters to get a reward.

Know in advance that codes can only be redeemed once per account.

All Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX Wonder Mail codes

Below you'll find a list of all the Wonder Mail codes that have been shared so far for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

8QXR93P5

40x Geo Pebble

40x Gravelerock

20x Golden Fossil

92JMR48W

Smoochum's special request

XT498SP7

2x Power Drink

2x Accuracy Drink

2x PP-Up Drink

25QQTSCR

1x Power Band

1x Defense Scarf

1x Gold Ribbon

0R7910P7

2x Life Seed

2x Carbos

3R62CR63

5x Rawst Berry

5x Chesto Berry

2x Tiny Reviver Seed

H6W7K262

2x DX Gummi

XMK95K49

DX Gummi

Rainbow Gummi

R13R6XY0

Thunderbolt

XNY8PK40

Brutal Swing

QXW5MMN1

3x Rare Quality Orb

3x Inviting Orb

1x Wigglytuff Orb

PFXQPCN3

Bulldoze

P5R9411S

Flamethrower

90P7CQP9

Shadow Ball

N0R7K93R

Energy Ball

W95R91XT

Smart Strike

JR4113QS

Waterfall

XMK5JQQM

Ice Beam

78SH6463

Focus Blast

991Y5K47

Mareep's Special Request

