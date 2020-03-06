Pokémon Go: How to get Darkrai - weakness and counters

A guide for how to get Darkrai in Pokemon Go by knowing its weakness and counters.

The Go Battle League for Season 1 of Pokémon Go is commencing very soon. The competitive preseason started back in January, but the first season will have its own unique rewards such as more encounters with Mythical and Legendary Pokémon. However, before the first league begins on March 13th, players have the opportunity to get Darkrai from raids. Here you'll find its weakness and best counters.

Another Legendary/Mythical Pokémon you'll be able to get in Pokémon Go during Season 1 of Go Battle League is Altered Forme Giratina. This Pokémon will be available from March 13th to 16th, and players will also be able to get Thundurus and the adorably cute Pikachu Libre.

You can discover all you need to know about the Go Battle League Season 1 dates, times, and rewards by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to discover the weakness of and counters for Darkrai.

How to get Darkrai in Pokémon Go

You can now get Darkrai in Pokémon Go before the first league of Season 1 Go Battle League commences on March 13th.

However, Darkrai will only be showing up in raids between March 6th at 08:00 and March 9th at 22:00 local time.

In addition to being able to encounter a regular Darkrai, you might also be lucky enough to gather a Shiny.

Pokémon Go: Darkrai weaknesses and counters

Darkrai has a weakness to Fairy, Bug, and Fighting-type moves in Pokémon Go.

This is because it's purely a Dark-type Pokémon, meaning its strengths are Ghost, Dark, and Psychic-type attacks.

As for what the best Pokémon to use for countering Darkrai are, Pokémon Go Info lists the following Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type Pokémon:

Conkeldurr

Breloom

Machamp

Blaziken

Volcarona

Meloetta

Lucario

Gardevoir

