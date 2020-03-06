'Please do it': Some Spurs fans believe they could sign player 'better than Lucas' for free

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, who is set to become a free agent.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are generally behind the idea of bringing in Ryan Fraser on a free transfer at the end of the season.

90 minutes claim that Tottenham want the Bournemouth winger, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the campaign.

And the thinking among Tottenham fans is that Fraser’s arrival could help them add crucial squad depth in advanced areas.

Fraser is better than Lucas and Sess. Lamela isn't really a true winger. The ST shouldn't be the only one depended on to score goals. Nobody else is scoring them either, besides Bergwijn. — Rickles (@burks_eric) March 5, 2020

Would be great if we get him for free. Especially if we don’t have UCL money — James - I follow back (@JamesSpurs1882) March 5, 2020

On a free this would be some sexy business — KB (@KeelanCOYS) March 5, 2020

Please do it — кєνιи мαχιмυѕ (@_TheRealMaximus) March 5, 2020

We need him. Sign him! Sign everyone. Lack of squad depth is what's killing us. Players are getting away with lacklustre performance coz there no competition on the bench. — HUGE JACKman (@Not_anidiot) March 5, 2020

Good. We don’t have enough midfielders. — Shaun (@shaung884) March 5, 2020

Free transfer!!! Course I would take him. Look at our squad. He may not have been great this season, but let's not forget Bournemouth haven't been as a team. — Albear (@albearabull) March 5, 2020

Fraser actually hasn’t enjoyed his best season at Bournemouth, with his productivity far down on last term.

The Scottish international claimed 14 assists in the 2018/19 season, but has only provided four goals for his teammates this term.

Tottenham still apparently see the value in the 26-year-old though, as he could add pace and directness to their front line.

If Fraser was to arrive at Spurs he would be in competition with the likes of Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son, Ryan Sessegnon and Erik Lamela for a first team place.