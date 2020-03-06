Quick links

'Please do it': Some Spurs fans believe they could sign player 'better than Lucas' for free

Ryan Fraser
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, who is set to become a free agent.

Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth at American Express Community...

Tottenham Hotspur fans are generally behind the idea of bringing in Ryan Fraser on a free transfer at the end of the season.

90 minutes claim that Tottenham want the Bournemouth winger, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the campaign.

And the thinking among Tottenham fans is that Fraser’s arrival could help them add crucial squad depth in advanced areas.

Fraser actually hasn’t enjoyed his best season at Bournemouth, with his productivity far down on last term.

The Scottish international claimed 14 assists in the 2018/19 season, but has only provided four goals for his teammates this term.

 

Tottenham still apparently see the value in the 26-year-old though, as he could add pace and directness to their front line.

If Fraser was to arrive at Spurs he would be in competition with the likes of Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son, Ryan Sessegnon and Erik Lamela for a first team place.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

