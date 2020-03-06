Player Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle wanted in January has just shared his future plan

Quick links

Marcos Alonso of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on...
Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United reportedly wanted Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are fierce London rivals, but that did not stop speculation that Olivier Giroud could swap clubs.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham wanted to sign Giroud from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The same publication recently claimed that the 33-year-old striker is stalling on a pre-contract offer from Lazio amid interest from Spurs in January.

 

According to The Express, Newcastle United also wanted to secure the services of the former Montpellier star.

The France international striker is out of contract at the Blues at the end of the season, and the former Arsenal star has been struggling for regular playing time this campaign.

Giroud has started to get some valuable minutes, and he has said that he is open to signing a new contract with Chelsea.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea puts his boot back on during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

When asked if he would like to stay at Chelsea, Giroud said, as quoted in The Express: “Yes. Yes. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Of course.

“There are a few months to go, games to win and maybe another trophy, and after, you know, I think I have two (or) three nice seasons in front of me.

“It’s not the time to talk about contracts and everything but I will take a decision when it comes."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Giroud has made four starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The striker has also played 78 minutes in the Champions League for Frank Lampard’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea is closed down by Fabinho of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London,...

