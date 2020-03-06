Quick links

Scottish Premiership

Player Steven Gerrard reportedly wanted at Rangers roasts Celtic man

Subhankar Mondal
Christopher Jullien of Celtic has an attempt on goal during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lyndon Dykes, reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers in January, played well against Celtic defender Christopher Jullien.

General view outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United... Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

Lyndon Dykes was reportedly a transfer target for Rangers in the January transfer window, and against Celtic in midweek, the striker showed why he was linked with Steven Gerrard’s side.

The 24-year-old was superb for Livingston in their draw with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, as he provided an assist and was a constant menace for the visiting team’s defence.

The Scottish Sun reported of interest in the striker from Rangers in the January transfer window, but the Gers signed Florian Kamberi on loan from Hibernian instead.

Dykes has reflected on his performance against Celtic, and he is very happy with how he played against central defender Christopher Jullien.

 

Dykes told Not The Old Firm: “I just go out like it’s another person and do my best to try and help the team. I think that’s twice now I’ve ruffled him about a bit and he hasn’t liked it, so that’s pleasing.

“He’s a great player and he shows it week in, week out. Maybe he was a bit timid and a few times I got in behind him and he was a bit nervous – but I’m not sure. It’s a big compliment to me because he’s a £7 million defender.

“I just went out to do my best and show him he wasn’t going to get an easy time of it. Hopefully I did that.”

Jamie Brandon of Hearts and Lyndon Dykes of Livingston compete for the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Livingston at Tynecastle park on 04 December, 2019...

Regret

Dykes is a very good striker who would have given Rangers something different, the ability to break down teams who just sit back and soak the pressure.

The 24-year-old’s performance against Celtic was a timely reminder of what the Gers missed out on in January, and perhaps the Ibrox club should make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Marco Kana of RSC Anderlecht competes for the ball with Lyndon Dykes of Livengston FC during the Friendly Match between RSC Anderlecht and Livingston FC at Pinatar Arena on January 11,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch