Player Steven Gerrard reportedly wanted at Rangers roasts Celtic man

Lyndon Dykes, reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers in January, played well against Celtic defender Christopher Jullien.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Lyndon Dykes was reportedly a transfer target for Rangers in the January transfer window, and against Celtic in midweek, the striker showed why he was linked with Steven Gerrard’s side.

The 24-year-old was superb for Livingston in their draw with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, as he provided an assist and was a constant menace for the visiting team’s defence.

The Scottish Sun reported of interest in the striker from Rangers in the January transfer window, but the Gers signed Florian Kamberi on loan from Hibernian instead.

Dykes has reflected on his performance against Celtic, and he is very happy with how he played against central defender Christopher Jullien.

Dykes told Not The Old Firm: “I just go out like it’s another person and do my best to try and help the team. I think that’s twice now I’ve ruffled him about a bit and he hasn’t liked it, so that’s pleasing.

“He’s a great player and he shows it week in, week out. Maybe he was a bit timid and a few times I got in behind him and he was a bit nervous – but I’m not sure. It’s a big compliment to me because he’s a £7 million defender.

“I just went out to do my best and show him he wasn’t going to get an easy time of it. Hopefully I did that.”

Regret

Dykes is a very good striker who would have given Rangers something different, the ability to break down teams who just sit back and soak the pressure.

The 24-year-old’s performance against Celtic was a timely reminder of what the Gers missed out on in January, and perhaps the Ibrox club should make a move for him in the summer transfer window.