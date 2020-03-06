Quick links

Parkinson announces his plans for Sunderland player not seen since 2018

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2020 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland are dreaming of a return to the Championship and the return of Elliot Embleton will certainly boost their League One title hopes.

Elliot Embleton of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wonderers at Stadium of Light on May 6, 2018 in Sunderland, England.

Phil Parkinson is confident that Elliot Embleton can make a big impact at Sunderland before the end of the season, telling the Echo that the seldom-seen midfielder remains a key part of his plans going forward.

An academy graduate who has not made a league appearance for the Black Cats since that stunning 3-0 trouncing of Wolverhampton Wanderers two years ago will soon be back in contention.

Embleton has recently returned to first-team training after six months on the sidelines thanks to a troublesome hamstring injury with those fitness problems preventing the Durham-born 20-year-old from building on an impressive loan spell at Grimsby Town in 2018/19.

 

And while the England U20 international is not ready to make his return for Saturday’s League One clash with Gillingham, Parkinson is hopeful that a man with skill, vision and a piercing pass can make a major impact in Sunderland’s promotion charge.

“I’ve said to him many times that there is a moment in him before the end of the season. I really do feel that with Elliot,” said the former Bolton Wanderers boss.

Elliot Embleton of Sunderland during the Premier League 2 match between Sunderland and Everton at the Hetton Centre on January 8, 2017 in Sunderland, England.

“He’s got that bit of craft and intelligence. That’s what I’ve seen in the footage I’ve watched from Grimsby games, I’ve seen a lot of those games where he has just shown that killer pass and that moment of quality.

“If everything goes right, we’ll be looking at getting him back involved.”

Sunderland have no shortage of midfield options at their disposal, including Grant Leadbitter, George Dobson and Luke O’Nien, but none who can open up a defence with a perfectly weighted through ball like Embleton.

Could he be the man to turn some of those draws into wins?

Elliot Embleton of Sunderland (R) comes under pressure from Frederik Nielsen of Wednesday during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium of...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

