Parkinson announces his plans for Sunderland player not seen since 2018

Sunderland are dreaming of a return to the Championship and the return of Elliot Embleton will certainly boost their League One title hopes.

Phil Parkinson is confident that Elliot Embleton can make a big impact at Sunderland before the end of the season, telling the Echo that the seldom-seen midfielder remains a key part of his plans going forward.

An academy graduate who has not made a league appearance for the Black Cats since that stunning 3-0 trouncing of Wolverhampton Wanderers two years ago will soon be back in contention.

Embleton has recently returned to first-team training after six months on the sidelines thanks to a troublesome hamstring injury with those fitness problems preventing the Durham-born 20-year-old from building on an impressive loan spell at Grimsby Town in 2018/19.

And while the England U20 international is not ready to make his return for Saturday’s League One clash with Gillingham, Parkinson is hopeful that a man with skill, vision and a piercing pass can make a major impact in Sunderland’s promotion charge.

“I’ve said to him many times that there is a moment in him before the end of the season. I really do feel that with Elliot,” said the former Bolton Wanderers boss.

“He’s got that bit of craft and intelligence. That’s what I’ve seen in the footage I’ve watched from Grimsby games, I’ve seen a lot of those games where he has just shown that killer pass and that moment of quality.

“If everything goes right, we’ll be looking at getting him back involved.”

Sunderland have no shortage of midfield options at their disposal, including Grant Leadbitter, George Dobson and Luke O’Nien, but none who can open up a defence with a perfectly weighted through ball like Embleton.

Could he be the man to turn some of those draws into wins?