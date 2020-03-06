Will Paradise PD get a season 3? Netflix fans could have a long wait after season 2's release date

Paradise PD has just returned to Netflix for its highly-anticipated second season but what chance does it have of getting a third season?

While Netflix may be best known for creating big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, there has always been room for more 'out there' TV shows.

Animations such as Big Mouth and Bojack Horseman show that off perfectly and now, a third animation series has returned to Netflix for a brand new season.



That show is Paradise PD, created by Waco O'Guin and Roger Black but even though the new batch of episodes released on March 6th, 2020, fans are already calling for more.

The question is, will Paradise PD be getting a second season?

Paradise PD returns for season 2

After season 1 of Paradise PD released on August 31st, 2018, it has taken 18 months for season 2 to come around but on March 6th, the long-awaited second batch of episodes released.

The new season continues the journey of the Paradise Police Department and its incompetent and inappropriate officers.

What will excite fans even more, though, is the new season's seventh episode which incorporates something from co-creators Waco O'Guin and Roger Black's past.

Will there be a third season of Paradise PD?

At the time of writing, March 6th 2020, it is unconfirmed whether or not Paradise PD will return for a third season.

In most cases, it takes a minimum of 28 days for Netflix to decide on whether to renew a show or not and sometimes that process can be even longer.

If the show is renewed, fans will likely have a long wait for more episodes as we mentioned, it took 18 months for season 2 to arrive after season 1 first released.

Fans certainly want more

Even though the new series was only released on March 6th, fans have wasted no time in bingeing their way through all eight of the new episodes and are now calling for more!

One fan on Twitter commented: "Already watched all available episodes."

While another demanded: "Now immediately make season 3."

And finally, this fan said: "Watched both seasons, loved it! Can't wait for more."

It's clear that among the show's fanbase, there is demand for more. The question is whether or not the bold and brash comedy can attract enough viewers to sustain a third season.

Season 2 of Paradise PD is available to stream now after releasing on Netflix on March 6th, 2020.