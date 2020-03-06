Paradise PD: Brickleberry fans rejoice as Netflix crossover revives much-loved comedy

Paradise PD returns to Netflix for its second season on March 6th featuring a rather special crossover episode.

While Netflix is obviously best known for creating big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, it's always worth remembering that the streaming service offers up opportunities for TV shows that usually wouldn't stand a chance on traditional TV.

Shows such as Big Mouth, Bojack Horseman and Paradise PD are just a few examples of these.

The latter of these shows, Paradise PD, has just returned to Netflix for its second season and there's something special in store for fans of Brickleberry, another animated comedy from creators Waco O'Guin and Roger Black which came to an end in 2015.

Paradise PD season 2 on Netflix

It's taken a while for Paradise PD's second season to arrive.

The new batch of episodes was announced on October 30th, 2018 and at last, on March 6th, 2020, the new season has arrived.

Unlike season 1, which contained 10 episodes, season 2 arrives with just eight.

However, it is the new season's seventh episode that fans will want to keep an eye out for.

Paradise PD's crossover with Brickleberry

While it may have taken Family Guy and The Simpsons a combined total of 39 seasons to crossover in 2014, Paradise PD welcomes in characters from Brickleberry in just its second season.

Episode 7, titled Paradise PD Meets Brickleberry, follows the cast of Paradise PD as flee their hometown and crossover into Brickleberry National Park where they stumble upon the cast of the show Brickleberry.

Typical hijinks ensue as Ranger Woody recruits the Paradise PD to help hunt for missing bear, Malloy.

Fans react to highly-anticipated crossover

The Paradise PD and Brickleberry crossover was announced over a year ago and fan excitement has been building ever since and when fans got their first glimpse of the episode in the season 2 trailer, the reaction was hugely positive.

It's no surprise that plenty of fans have taken to social media to exclaim their joy at the comedy crossover.

One Twitter user said: "There’s a brickleberry crossover in paradise pd >>>>"

While another added: "Anyone else counting the minutes for the new Paradise PD season? BRICKLEBERRY CROSSOVER BOYEEEEEEEEEEEEEE"

And finally, this fan asked:

I didn’t realise how much I missed @ParadisePD until now!! My god I’m glad it’s back and I don’t think I’m ready for that @BRICKLEBERRY crossover! @WacoOGuin If you ever want a British character (or any other type of character actually) hit me up please and thanks!!! — James Steventon (@JMStevo95) March 6, 2020

The tweet in question even got a like from the show's co-creator, Waco O'Guin.

Season 2 of Paradise PD is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on March 6th, 2020.