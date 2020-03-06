When is Noughts and Crosses set? What year is the BBC drama set in?

Noughts and Crosses on BBC One may be set in London but it's not the London we know.

Have you ever wondered what life would be like if some key events in our history were changed?

Would we all be speaking German if the two world wars ended differently? What would Britain be like if the Romans never left?

It's hugely intriguing to think about but more often than not, we never get an answer to these questions.

For the BBC series Noughts and Crosses, however, viewers are posed with a different question, one which the show actually tries its best to answer.

Noughts and Crosses on BBC One

Noughts and Crosses, which is based on the novel series of the same name by Malorie Blackman, asks what would Britain be like if African colonists settled in Europe rather than European colonists settling in Africa?

The answer is a society that almost mirrors the one seen in South Africa during apartheid.

The population is divided, split into two groups. Crosses (black people) and noughts (white people) and it is the latter who are treated as the underclass in the series, reversing the roles we've seen throughout history.

In the middle of all of this are two Romeo and Juliet-esque characters, Callum and Sephy, a nought and cross who fall in love despite there being a million and one laws to prevent that.

When is Noughts and Crosses set?

The Noughts and Crosses TV series is set now, in 21st century Britain, although it's not the Britain we know as a number of historical events have been tweaked to give us the show's slightly dystopian setting.

The modern-day setting of the TV series is actually a change from the Malorie Blackman novels which are set throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

What past events were changed?

The premise of the novels and TV series comes from the fact that history has been re-written.

Rather than having Europeans settling in Africa, Noughts and Crosses poses the question, what would happen if people from Africa came to settle in Europe instead.

As a result, in Noughts and Crosses, British culture has been influenced by around 700 years worth of African culture as well, creating the fictional dystopia we see in the novel and TV series.

Noughts and Crosses continues on BBC One on Thursday evenings at 9pm until the final episode airs on April 9th. Alternatively, fans can stream all six episodes now on BBC iPlayer.