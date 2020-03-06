Mourinho says ‘absolutely incredible’ Tottenham player doing something he has never done before

Lucas Moura is an important player for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that Lucas Moura has never played as much football as he is doing right now.

Mourinho has also praised the Brazil International winger for not always playing in his natural position.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has further suggested that winger Steven Bergwijn is struggling with the fixture schedule and fatigue as well.

Mourinho told Football.London: “They are players with a but. Steven comes from Holland, one match per week, completely different league, completely different intensity.

“You can imagine that to play, play, play here is a different world. Lucas I think he's never played as much in his life, or in Paris or here in Mauricio's period he was never like a first choice player.

“When he was playing, he was playing 20 minutes, he was in one game and didn't play the second. From the perspective of rotation when you have lots of players in the same positions, it happened in Paris. It happened here at Tottenham with Lucas, Lamela, Kane, Llorente, Son, lots of options.

“In the past three months he's found himself in a position where he's got to play every minute. Even in positions that are not originally his positions. So he's being absolutely incredible for me.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Moura has made 18 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.

The former Paris Saint-Germain winger has also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 27-year-old, who has been deployed upfront in recent weeks in the absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, made 25 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring 10 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger also made eight starts and four substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs, scoring five goals in the process, according to WhoScored.