Mourinho admits he's been shocked by Spurs player, and will now start him tomorrow

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has been stationed as a central defender by Jose Mourinho in recent games.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed to Football London that Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier will start against Burnley tomorrow.

Dier clashed with a supporter after Tottenham's midweek defeat to Norwich City and has been the centre of media attention all week.

However, Mourinho insists that the England international is ready to play and he has actually been shocked by how good Dier's form has been recently.

Dier has been one of Tottenham’s better performers in their last two matches, after being switched into a central defensive role.

The 26-year-old has already stated that he sees his future as a centre-back now, rather than a midfielder, and the initials signs are that he has taken to his new role well.

Dier has now played in a two-man and three-man defence for Spurs, and both times he has come out of the games with a fair amount of credit.

And Mourinho said: “He played two fantastic matches, showed me things that I couldn’t imagine," Mourinho said. "I know what he can do in this position. What happened was clear, it was almost nothing happened, he’s ready and I think he has to play tomorrow.”

Unfortunately for Dier many of his Tottenham teammates haven't been as good form as he has been of late.

Spurs have now lost their last four matches on the spin, and they will have to improve considerably if they are to take a positive result at Turf Moor tomorrow.