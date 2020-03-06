Millwall boss Gary Rowett wanted to sign Jayson Molumby before Brighton secured deal

Millwall manager Gary Rowett considered signing Brighton and Hove Albion's Jayson Molumby permanently.

Molumby is currently on loan at Millwall having joined last summer.

The U21 international has been a regular for the Lions this season, making 28 Championship appearances as the London club push for the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters, Rowett says he was considering a permanent move for the player, but Brighton made their plans clear by recently extending his contact.

“He has done so well that Brighton have wanted to re-sign him. He was a player we were hoping they maybe didn’t see as playing first-team football for them soon and that he might be one we potentially tried to buy,” Rowett explained.

“It was something we explored but it was clear Brighton saw him as part of their long-term future, so that was that.”

Molumby penned a new deal at Brighton which now expires in 2023.

The Premier League side have been happy with the midfielder’s progress in the Championship and feel he has a big future at the club.

Molumby’s immediate future, however, may depend on Brighton’s league status.

The Seagulls have been sucked into a relegation fight in the Premier League. Just two wins in 17 games sees Brighton just one point above the drop zone.

The South London Press add that Millwall could look to re-sign him on loan should Brighton preserve their top-flight status.