Mikel Arteta says one uncapped Arsenal player is very ‘powerful’

Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules is a very talented player.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Tyreece John-Jules to Football.London.

The 19-year-old striker joined Lincoln City on loan from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

However, the youngster has not played for City since February 11 after fracturing his tarsal bone.

Football.London has claimed that teenager will return to Arsenal for recovery, with the player himself posting a message on Twitter suggesting that he will not be back in action again this season.

Arteta told Football.London about John-Jules: “I think he can do both. When he was with us I was impressed with him, his understanding of the game, how he links with the people around him, how powerful he is. He has got a goal in him.”

Firstly I want to thank everyone at Lincoln from staff, players and the fans for the amazing support throughout my time in Lincoln, unfortunate my season had to end through an injury. But now it’s time to recover and get stronger for the next season. Thank you! #imps #sisenor pic.twitter.com/d2lPJAitE4 — Tyreece9 (@tyreecejj9) March 5, 2020

Bright future

Arteta clearly rates John-Jules, who has a bright future ahead of him and could become a star for Arsenal in the coming years.

It would make sense for the teenager to go out on loan again in the summer of 2020, perhaps to a club in the Championship or to a team aiming to clinch automatic promotion from League One.

The striker has yet to make a first-team appearance for Arsenal in the Premier League, but he will get his chance in the coming years, and he needs to work hard and try to develop.