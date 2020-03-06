Quick links

Mikel Arteta says one uncapped Arsenal player is very ‘powerful’

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 01, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules is a very talented player.

Lincoln City's Tyreece John-Jules during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Milton Keynes Dons at LNER Stadium on February 11, 2020 in Lincoln, England.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Tyreece John-Jules to Football.London.

The 19-year-old striker joined Lincoln City on loan from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

However, the youngster has not played for City since February 11 after fracturing his tarsal bone.

Football.London has claimed that teenager will return to Arsenal for recovery, with the player himself posting a message on Twitter suggesting that he will not be back in action again this season.

 

Arteta told Football.London about John-Jules: “I think he can do both. When he was with us I was impressed with him, his understanding of the game, how he links with the people around him, how powerful he is. He has got a goal in him.”

Bright future

Arteta clearly rates John-Jules, who has a bright future ahead of him and could become a star for Arsenal in the coming years.

It would make sense for the teenager to go out on loan again in the summer of 2020, perhaps to a club in the Championship or to a team aiming to clinch automatic promotion from League One.

The striker has yet to make a first-team appearance for Arsenal in the Premier League, but he will get his chance in the coming years, and he needs to work hard and try to develop.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

