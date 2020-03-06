Quick links

Mark Noble shares his six-word advice to Jeremy Ngakia

Mark Noble of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Jeremy Ngakia has played twice for West Ham United against Liverpool.

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble has written in The London Evening Standard the advice he has given to Jeremy Ngakia.

Ngakia made his debut for West Ham against Liverpool at the London Stadium on January 29.

The 19-year-old right-back made his second appearance for the Hammers against the Reds at Anfield last month.

 

The teenager played well in both games, and his West Ham captain Noble has raved about him.

Noble has also shared the advice he has given to the English teenager after the match against Liverpool in London.

Noble wrote in The London Evening Standard: “I was also delighted for young Jeremy Ngakia.

Playing Liverpool twice in your first two games is quite a baptism and against opposition of that quality, fear and adrenalin can get you through.

“As we walked off the pitch in that first game, I said to him: ‘The toughest times will come now.’

“What I meant by that is that, having done well in those first couple of games, the expectation is that he will maintain that standard. That will test his character but — knowing Jeremy — he will pass that test.”

Promising talent

Ngakia did well for West Ham against Liverpool, and there is no doubt that the teenager is a very talented and promising young player.

The right-back needs to be allowed to grow and develop at his own pace, and there should not be too much pressure piled on him, especially with the Hammers in real danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

According to WhoScored, the teenager has played 270 minutes in the Premier League for the Hammers so far this season.

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

