Liverpool

Liverpool fans react to news about Alisson's injury

Shamanth Jayaram
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alisson Becker of Liverpool having a walk around the pitch during a press conference at Wanda Metropolitano on February 17, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Brazilian has suffered an injury in training.

Alisson of Liverpool lies injured during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City at Anfield on August 09, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed to the club's official website that Alisson will miss the game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The former AS Roma man is said to have suffered a minor hip injury before the game against Chelsea in the FA Cup mid-week.

A scan has ruled him out of tomorrow's game against Bournemouth and the Evening Standard have claimed that he is a doubt for the game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.  

 

"Unfortunately Ali is out. He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see next week for sure and then we will see,” Klopp said. 

That is the last thing Liverpool fans wanted to hear after what has been a dismal couple of weeks. The Reds have lost three of their last four games in all competitions and Bournemouth will not be an easy side to face. 

The Cherries are fighting for survival in the Premier League and Eddie Howe's side will take a lot of confidence from what Watford did to the imminent champions last week. 

Nerves could kick in at Anfield tomorrow if Bournemouth take an early lead. Liverpool need just four wins to win the title and there is no cause for concern just yet. 

Alisson Becker of Liverpool looks dejected following the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Alisson's injury is a massive blow for Liverpool. Reds fans are worried about tomorrow's game as a result but most of them have faith in Adrian's abilities.

Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter about the sad news:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adrian and Alisson Becker of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on November 07, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

