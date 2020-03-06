Liverpool fans react to news about Alisson's injury

The Brazilian has suffered an injury in training.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed to the club's official website that Alisson will miss the game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The former AS Roma man is said to have suffered a minor hip injury before the game against Chelsea in the FA Cup mid-week.

A scan has ruled him out of tomorrow's game against Bournemouth and the Evening Standard have claimed that he is a doubt for the game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.

"Unfortunately Ali is out. He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see next week for sure and then we will see,” Klopp said.

That is the last thing Liverpool fans wanted to hear after what has been a dismal couple of weeks. The Reds have lost three of their last four games in all competitions and Bournemouth will not be an easy side to face.

The Cherries are fighting for survival in the Premier League and Eddie Howe's side will take a lot of confidence from what Watford did to the imminent champions last week.

Nerves could kick in at Anfield tomorrow if Bournemouth take an early lead. Liverpool need just four wins to win the title and there is no cause for concern just yet.

Alisson's injury is a massive blow for Liverpool. Reds fans are worried about tomorrow's game as a result but most of them have faith in Adrian's abilities.

Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter about the sad news:

WHATS ACTUALLY HAPPENING RIGHT NOWWWW!! — Steffan  (@shftbl) March 6, 2020

This isn’t funny lads — ‏ً (@CalvesLikeShaq) March 6, 2020

Oh no — Rocco (@FtblRocco) March 6, 2020

Isn’t the news I needed right now tbh — Kaye8a. (@KayethenLFC) March 6, 2020

No no no no — Reece High (@ReeceHigh1) March 6, 2020

Adrian is a decent understudy, believe #lfc — Nathan (@NathanPascalSus) March 6, 2020

Heart been broke so many times — Tim Fransson (@Qtimpa) March 6, 2020

We will miss his safe hands but gives Adrian a chance to correct his mistake YNWA — Daniel Ferney (@Ferneylfc27) March 6, 2020